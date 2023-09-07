Richard Tyler Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Never Give Up,” Co-Authored With Dick Vitale

Best Selling Author - Richard Tyler

HOUSTON , TX , USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Richard Tyler, America's Corporate and Entrepreneurial Business ExpertTM, has united with sports legend Dick Vitale and an assembly of esteemed global professionals to co-author the highly acclaimed book, "Never Give Up." Published by SuccessBooks®, the book made its debut on August 31, 2023.



Upon its release,“Never Give Up” made waves in the literary world. Securing top spots on Amazon's coveted best seller lists. In addition, it hit #2 on the NEW RELEASE List for both the Direct Marketing and Sales & Selling categories, while also ranking #5 on the NEW RELEASE list for Entrepreneurship, solidifying its staas a must-read for aspiring entrepreneurs and marketing enthusiasts alike. With its compelling insights and unwavering spirit,“Never Give Up" has undoubtedly earned its place among the best of the best in the world of literature and motivation.



Richard's impactful chapter, "The Sale Was A Bonus," contributes to the book's triumph. Within its pages, readers delve into profound insights that offer invaluable guidance for conquering life's adversities.

Meet Richard Tyler:

Richard Tyler, America's Corporate and Entrepreneurial Business ExpertTM, is the world's foremost Sales and Management authority. He leads Richard Tyler International, Inc.®, overseeing a diverse portfolio.

A Multi-time Best Selling Author, he's a nine-time Expy® Award Winner, three-time Quilly® Award Winner, and featured by the C-Suite Book Club. Richard's prowess extends to acclaimed Filmmaker, Producer, and Director roles, showcased on platforms like Amazon Prime, ESPN+, and more.

Inducted into the National Academy of Best-Selling Authors® and the National Association of Experts, Writers, and SpeakersTM, Richard's wisdom graces top-tier publications and networks.

With expertise spanning sales, leadership, management, customer service, and quality improvement, Richard is a sought-after Consultant, Keynote Speaker, and Trainer. He's authored over two dozen influential books.

His accolades include Top Sales Trainer in The World, Game Changer Of The Year, and International Sales and Management Consultant of the Year.

For over three decades, his 6-Day Sales Immersion® Course has set the global standard. His Leadership MasteryTM and Sales Immersion® Programs are respected in Executive Education. Richard Tyler International is the ten-time International Management Consulting and Sales Training Firm of the Year, also celebrated as the International Leadership Consulting Firm of the Year.

As Richard says, remember "Your success tomorrow is in direct proportion to your 'Commitment to Excellence®' today.TM"

Learn more about Richard's transformative impact at: RichardTyler



Never Give Up is now available for purchase. Visit HERE to order your copy today.



