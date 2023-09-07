Rebecca Kaduru Named President Of The Institute For Sustainable Communities

As an entrepreneur and development professional, Rebecca has spent her career scaling social impact programming globally. Most recently, she was the chief strategy and impact officer at UpStart, where she led a national social impact accelerator program supporting community-led systems change across the United States. Previously, Rebecca was managing director, North America for Solidaridad, a global nonprofit organization that builds more equitable, global supply chains. She is also a co-founder of KadAfrica, a social enterprise in East Africa that supports out-of-school girls and young women building sustainable agriculture value chains in rural communities.

“As chair of the board, I am very pleased and excited that Rebecca is joining ISC at this pivotal moment. Her skills and experience working in both the United States and internationally have positioned her well to lead ISC into the future,” said LuAnn Bennett.“I look forward to working with Rebecca to ensure that ISC continues building world-class programs that support equitable climate change solutions around the world.”

“I am excited to work with the ISC team and feel incredibly lucky to have found an organization that shares my commitment to creating solutions that are designed by, and for, the communities most impacted by the global climate crisis,” said Kaduru“I look forward to continuing ISC's work of building community agency with our partners in the U.S. and abroad.”

Rebecca is a graduate of the 2017 Miller Center Global Social Benefit Incubator, a 2015 SPRING Accelerator, and a 2014 Unreasonable Fellow. She was a finalist for Nestle's Creating Shared Value prize in 2017 and was awarded the 2018 Gene Roddenberry Prize for her work to solve the climate crisis through girls' education. She has a B.S. in political science from Santa Clara University and an M.A. in political science from The American University in Cairo. Rebecca resides in Nashville, TN, with her husband and daughter.

About the Institute for Sustainable Communities (ISC)

ISC is a non-profit organization with a mission to create equitable climate change solutions around the world. We do this by forming collaborative, people-focused partnerships that support communities disproportionately impacted by the global climate crisis. Since its founding in 1991, ISC has worked with nearly 800 communities across 31 countries to mitigate the impact of climate change, ensuring solutions emerge from within communities rather than being imposed from the outside. Our projects foon disinvested communities throughout the world, with specific attention paid to the impact systemic racism and gender inequity have in communities, workforces, and industrial sectors as they move toward a just transition. For more information, please visit sustain.

