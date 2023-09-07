Coginiti Announces Full Support For Trino, Unlocking Data Across Disparate Data Sources At Ludicrous Speed

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Coginiti's Trino integration unlocks a new analytics paradigm to query and analyze data from across your organization at speeds that were once unthinkable. Trino allows our users to seamlessly analyze data from across their entire organization, unlocking the critical insights they need to react quickly, gain competitive advantage, and drive growth.” - Rick Hall, Coginiti CEOATLANTA, GA, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Coginiti , a leading provider of data analytics solutions, is excited to announce its full support for Trino , an open-source distributed SQL query engine. This strategic integration will enable Coginiti's customers to unlock the full potential of their data, leveraging Trino 's powerful capabilities to access from multiple systems whether on-premises or in the cloud.
Trino, formerly known as PrestoSQL, has rapidly gained popularity within the data analytics community for its ability to handle large-scale, interactive data analysis. It allows users to query and analyze data across multiple data sources, including relational databases, data lakes, and other big data platforms. With its unique distributed architecture, Trino offers unmatched scalability, speed, and flexibility, making it a natural fit for Coginiti's data analytics solutions.
By integrating Trino into its product suite, Coginiti empowers its customers to take advantage of Trino's high-performance querying capabilities, enabling faster and more accurate insights. Trino's ability to perform complex queries across disparate data sources ensures that Coginiti's users can access and analyze data from multiple platforms, seamlessly blending structured and unstructured data for comprehensive analytics.
"Enabling faster access to business insights is our top priority. By integrating Trino, Coginiti can now empower our customers to make data-driven decisions in real-time," said Rick Hall, CEO of Coginiti. "Trino allows our users to seamlessly analyze data from across their entire organization, unlocking the critical insights they need to react quickly, gain competitive advantage, and drive growth."
With Trino, Coginiti's clients can benefit from enhanced query performance, simplified data exploration, and streamlined data analysis workflows. The integration of Trino into Coginiti's platform ensures seamless compatibility, allowing users to seamlessly transition their existing workflows and take full advantage of Trino's capabilities without any disruptions.
Key features and benefits of Coginiti's support for Trino include:
Interactive analytics: Trino's sub-second query latencies empower Coginiti users to explore large datasets interactively, unlocking advanced analysis like comprehensive data discovery, profiling, modeling, pivoting, and charting at speeds previously unachievable. By combining Trino's fast query engine with Coginiti's analytical capabilities, users can derive insights from big data in real-time.
High performance of object storage with SQL: Trino offers highly optimized query execution, enabling users to process large datasets and derive insights, that used to take be impossible or take hours, in near real-time.
Centralized data access with query federation: Coginiti's integration with Trino provides a seamless experience for users, allowing them to query data from many different sources, including relational databases, NoSQL data stores, and cloud storage platforms all with the same SQL syntax.
Ultra-fast ELT processing: With Trino, Coginiti users can easily scale and automate their ELT (Extract, Load, and Transform) data workloads to handle large amounts of data across disparate systems using standard SQL, making it ideal for organizations with growing data volumes and complex analytical requirements.
Coginiti's support for Trino marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to providing the top commercially supported enterprise SQL IDE, according to Gartner's Peer Insights Community. By harnessing the power of Trino, Coginiti continues to empower organizations to make data-driven decisions, improve operational efficiency, and achieve their business objectives.
For more information about Coginiti's support for Trino and its comprehensive data analytics solutions, please visit coginiti.co.
About Coginiti:
Coginiti is a leading provider of data analytics solutions, helping organizations unlock the true potential of their data. By combining cutting-edge technology with deep industry expertise, Coginiti delivers innovative analytics solutions that drive actionable insights and enable data-driven decision-making.
