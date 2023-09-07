Swarm Robotics Market Worth $3.0 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for AUVs for mine exploration and oceanographic studies has increased significantly in the past few years. In addition, the rising military capabilities of developing nations, such as South Korea and India, are expected to boost the demand for AUVs and drive the swarm robotics market in Asia Pacific. In addition, owing to the internal political tensions, APAC has been witnessing instability, which has propelled the development of UAVs used for border security. This is one of the key factors expected to drive the growth of swarm-based drones in the coming years.
Key players
Key players in the swarm robotics companies include Hydromea (Switzerland), Boston Dynamic (US), SwarmFarm (Australia), Swarm Technology (US), Sentien Robotics (US), Berkeley Marine Robotics (US), Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), FARobot, Inc. (Taiwan), K-Team Corporation (Switzerland), KION Group AG (Germany), among others.
