Molecular Quality Controls Market Size To Reach Usd 289.7 Million In 2030 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global molecular quality controls market size was USD 160.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Molecular quality control market revenue growth is driven by factors such as increasing number of accredited clinical laboratories, growing adoption of third-party quality controls, and rise in government funding to support genomics projects. Molecular quality controls are helpful for evaluating the efficacy of in vitro nucleic testing processes for viral load tests, healthcare infections, and sexually transmitted infectidiseases. The major purpose of such quality controls is to examine molecular detection products to discover faults and alert management authorities. Increasing number of molecular quality control solutions makes it simple to achieve risk reduction targets by enabling laboratories to apply the best Quality Control (QC) procedures and cutting-edge data management systems. Level Up Your Knowledge: Download the Sample Report @ Infectiillness testing is one of the areas in which quality control processes have been widely adopted since recent years; these tests are frequently quantitative, FDA-cleared, have stated quality control protocols, and utilize a small number of analyses, which are all ideal conditions for the successful implementation of quality control procedures. The test for cystic fibrosis is one example of a multiplex diagnostic with quality controls. When it comes to monitoring testing methods, molecular quality controls can be extremely helpful. By performing these tests, essential and precise diagnostic information can be obtained. A new section of multi-instrument and multi-analyte controllers has been created as a result of technological improvements. Using these modern controls, clinical laboratories can reduce expenses by eliminating the need for varicontrols for different instruments. Furthermore, these controls eliminate the need for time-consuming and independent quality control procedures for each analyte. The number of services offered by varicompanies has grown as new diagnostic options have been integrated. To help laboratories save time and space, Bio-Rad Laboratories (US) introduced EDX RP Positive Run Control in February 2020. This is the first multi-analyte control to target 22 analytes in a single vial. Special Opportunity: Access the Report at a Discount @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 160.2 Million CAGR (2022–2030) 6.2% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 289.7 Million Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, analyte type, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Abbott, LGC Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Microbiologics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, ZeptoMetrix®, LLC, Quidel, Maine Molecular Quality Controls, INC., Bio-Techne. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global molecular quality control market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized players accounting for majority market revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective solutions. Some major companies included in the global molecular quality control market report are:



Abbott

LGC Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Microbiologics, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

ZeptoMetrix®, LLC

Quidel

Maine Molecular Quality Controls, INC. Bio-Techne

Strategic Development



On 05 March 2021, Bio-Rad and Roche have agreed into a global agreement to give Roche's customers access to Bio-complete Rad's portfolio of InteliQ devices and Unity QC data management solutions, as well as training and support services. The InteliQ products are intended to facilitate the streamlining of a lab's QC workflow with load-and-go efficiency and Unity QC data management solutions that reduce turnaround time and improve a lab's overall performance. On 15 March 2021, Roche and GenMark Diagnostics recently announced that they had entered into a formal merger agreement for Roche to acquire GenMark in a cash-only deal for USD 24.05 per share. On a fully diluted basis, this equates to a total transaction value of about USD 1.8 billion.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @



Some Key Highlights From the Report



Instrument-specific controls segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2021. Quality control in a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) laboratory is primarily concerned with preventing errors during the execution of tests and validating the results of such tests. Quality control of both, the interior and exterior, is incorporated. Monitoring laboratory performance through the use of control material and/or repeated measurements is a component of internal quality control. This method has become a significant tool for detection of pathogenic microorganisms that do not grow in traditional culture media. Methods based on PCR are highly effective, allowing for the detection of even a single DNA molecule, which allows for the detection of diseases at extremely low concentrations.

Single analyte control segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Use of single-analyte standards has become incredibly common in clinical settings due to the ease of data processing and interpretation they provide and reduced risk of cross-reactivity. Single-Analyte kits are designed to quantify a single cytokine or chemokine in numersamples using Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA).

Infectidisease diagnostic segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Infectidiseases have been a leading source of mortality and disability for humans for a very long time. There are several ways in which human progress in civilization influenced the spread of infectiillnesses. For instance, domestication of animals is leading to an increase in prevalence of parasitic and zoonotic diseases, whereas the spread of airborne bacterial and viral infections has followed the rise of major settlements and urbanization. Large pandemics such as the plague, cholera, smallpox, influenza and COVID-19 have affected humanity throughout history, but chronic infectidiseases such as tuberculosis and syphilis have been silent killers. Molecular diagnostic tests can pick up on traces of RNA and DNA that may or may not be related to illness. Human leukocyte antigen typing, genetic disease screening, coagulation, and the study of infectiillnesses and cancer all rely heavily on these diagnostic tools Market in Asia Pacific accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2021. Rising preference for early diagnosis, a large patient population, improved infrastructure and services, and persistent scientific investigation into diagnostic methods all contribute to a rapid expansion strategy. Revenue growth of the molecular diagnostics market in this region is being driven by a number of factors, including the government's efforts to raise awareness of the importance of early detection of diseases and routine health checkups, growing proportion of hospitals and medical laboratories in India and China, continuously rising cost of healthcare, and the strengthening of the research base for diagnostic procedures in countries such as India, China, and Japan.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @



Emergen Research has segmented the global molecular quality control market on the basis of product, analyte type, application, end-use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)



Independent Controls



Instrument-Specific Controls



Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

DNA Sequencing & NGS

Analyte Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)



Single-Analyte Controls

Multi-Analyte Controls

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)



InfectiDisease Diagnostics



Oncology Testing



Genetics Testing

Other Applications End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)







Hospitals



Diagnostic Laboratories



IVD Manufacturers



Academic & Research Institute Other End-users



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







South Africa



Turkey Rest of MEA

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Medical Robots Market , By Product & Service, By Application (Laparoscopy, Orthopedic Surgery, Pharmacy Applications, Physical Rehabilitation, External Beam Radiation Therapy, and Neurosurgery), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Sensors Market by Type (Radar Sensor, Optical Sensor, Biosensors, Touch Sensor, others), By Technology (CMOS, MEMS, NEMS, Others), By End-Use (Electronics, IT & Telecom, Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Others) and By Region Forecast to 2032

Textile Testing Market , By Type (Chemical Testing, Performance Testing, Packaging Testing, and Others), By Application (Apparel Industry, Footwear Industry, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Industrial Automation Market , By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy & Power, Others) By Region Forecast to 2032

Indoor Distributed Antenna System Market , By Type (Hybrid DAS, Active DAS, and Passive DAS), By Application (Shopping Malls, Office Buildings, College Campuses, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Smart Poles Market By Pole Type (Dual and Single Arm), By Component Type (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Installation Type, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Hardware Security Modules Market , By Type (LAN Based, USB Based), By Deployment Type (Cloud Based, On-Premises), By Application (Payment Processing, Code and Document Signing), By End-Use (Industrial Manufacturing), and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely foon your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: Molecular Quality Controls Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



Laser Sensor Market

Variable Rate Technology Market

Battery Management System Market

Fire Protection System Market

Computer Numerical Control Controller Market

Smart Home Devices Market

Laser Cladding Market

Image Intensifier Market

Vision Sensor Market

IoT Sensors Market

Security Cameras Market

Interactive Display Market

EMI Shielding Market

Commercial Lighting Market

Dehumidifier Market

Ultrasonic Cleaning Market

High Power LED Market

Radar Systems Market

3d projector market Air Conditioning Market





Tags Molecular Quality Controls market report market research semiconductor Genetics Testing Related Links