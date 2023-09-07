Shareholder Investigation: Halper Sadeh Llc Investigates Sovo, Dbtx, Dm, Zyne

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO)'s sale to Campbell Soup Company for $23.00 per share in cash. If you are a Sovos Brands shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBTX)'s sale to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Decibel shareholders will receive $4.00 per share in cash and a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling such holders to receive up to $3.50 per share in cash if certain clinical development and regulatory milestones are achieved. If you are a Decibel shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM)'s sale to Stratasys Ltd. for 0.123 ordinary shares of Stratasys for each share of Desktop Metal Class A common stock. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Desktop Metal stockholders will own approximately 41% of the combined company. If you are a Desktop Metal shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE)'s sale to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Harmony would acquire all outstanding shares of Zynerba for $1.1059 per share in cash, pone non-tradeable contingent value right per share, representing the right to receive potential additional payments of up to $140 million in the aggregate, subject to the achievement of certain clinical, regulatory and sales milestones. If you are a Zynerba shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email or .

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060





