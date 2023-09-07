Libertarian Party Of California Joins Growing Democracy Reform Coalition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
ProRep Coalition
The Libertarian Party of California has joined ProRep Coalition, a new nonprofit advocating for major electoral reform in the Golden State.
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- As the Democratic and Republican parties gear up for another divisive election cycle, the Libertarian Party of California has joined a fast-growing coalition of advocacy organizations and political parties calling for democracy reform in the Golden State.
Led by ProRep Coalition , a California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the new campaign seeks to empower the state's voters by seeding a grassroots movement for major electoral reform. The particular reform ProRep is advocating for is the adoption of proportional representation in California's State Legislature.
Used by most of the world's advanced democracies, proportional representation is an electoral system that distributes legislative seats to parties in proportion to the votes they receive in elections. It is the primary determinant of multiparty governments and is largely viewed by political scientists as a more inclusive, representative, and cooperative model of democracy.
The Libertarians join two other California ballot-qualified political parties in the coalition: the Green Party of CA and the Peace & Freedom Party of CA. Together, the three parties account for nearly 460,000 registered voters in California. This is the first time in decades a multiparty coalition has formed to champion proportional representation not only in California, but theas a whole.
“The Libertarian Party of California is pleased to join a coalition aimed at bringing multi-party democracy to the Golden State. One-party supermajority rule in Sacramento has visibly failed our state, as political debate and open competition wither. A broader, truly inclusive spectrum of opinion in the legislature will help restore sanity to our politics and reclaim the California dream." said Adrian F. Malagon, Chair of the Libertarian Party of California.
“We're living in a political era of zero-sum discourse, toxic divisiveness, and partisan demonization. The Democratic and Republican parties refuse to cooperate with one another and struggling Californians continue to fall by the wayside. With the Libertarian Party of CA joining the campaign for proportional representation in California, they and the other parties in our coalition are not only proving to voters that partisan cooperation is possible, but that there's a better way to do politics in California.” said Caledon Myers, President of ProRep Coalition.
About ProRep Coalition
Founded in 2022, ProRep Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to enable multi-party democracy in California through education and coalition-building for (Pro)portional (Rep)resentation. ProRep brings together Californians who believe a better democracy is possible - one in which all voices are heard. We are building a coalition of political parties, activists, academics, and non-profit organizations to seed a grassroots movement for meaningful electoral reform.
Together, we will bridge the gap between the public demand for change and real action, because California deserves a 21st-century democratic system capable of addressing 21st-century challenges.
About Proportional Representation
Proportional Representation is an electoral system that awards legislative seats to parties in proportion to the votes they receive in elections. One of the most notable effects of proportional representation is that it produces multi-party legislatures, representing a wider range of citizens' political viewpoints. Most of the world's advanced democracies use some form of proportional representation in their federal elections, including but not limited to: New Zealand, Germany, Taiwan, Spain, Sweden, and Ireland.
For more information about ProRep Coalition and details of how you can join their upcoming advocacy efforts, please visit ProRepCoalition.org.
