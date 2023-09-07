Entrepreneurs Brynne Kennedy And Roger Lang Announce New Venture Capital Fund

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Serial entrepreneurs and formerCongressional candidate complete $40+ million venture capital fund to reinvent foundational industries for decarbonization We are entrepreneurs in all that we do, so we decided to invest in innovation and innovate in how we invest.” - Brynne Kennedy, Managing Partner, BCP Blitz NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Serial entrepreneurs Brynne Kennedy and Roger Lang today announced the completion of their first venture capital fund, BCP Blitz , a $40M+ fund that invests in cutting-edge technologies that reinvent foundational industries for decarbonization and decentralization. Kennedy previously founded and led Silicon Valley and UK enterprise software company, Topia, worked in finance in globally and ran forCongress in California with a policy platform focused on innovation, entrepreneurship and decarbonization. Lang previously founded fintech companies CAT-S and Infinity, both of which went public on NASDAQ, and built a global angel investment portfolio.
True to their entrepreneur ethos, Kennedy and Lang approached their first fund differently than many emerging markets, sourcing and negotiating a portfolio of Seed to Series B investments while they raised their fund. They offered investors the unique opportunity to invest in a constructed and diversified portfolio that minimized blind pool, sourcing and valuation risks across today's complex technology investment market. The fund's portfolio includes companies such as Caban Systems (Series B), which provides renewable energy-as-a-service for critical infrastructure, Greyscale AI (Series A), which sells AI and vision imaging solutions for the packaged good supply chain, Pratexo (Seed), which offers edge-to-cloud software for distributed electricity, and Elite Measurements (Seed), which sells emissions reduction technology to oil and gas producers. In addition to the fund, BCP Blitz also offered investors direct co-investments in the portfolio, and now manages an additional approximately $10M of AUM.
“As we built BCP Blitz, we recognized the changing nature of venture capital and many investors' concerns about GPs' abilities to win competitive deals and invest at compelling valuations in today's market” said Kennedy, who is the firm's Managing Partner.“We are entrepreneurs in all that we do, so we wanted to innovate -- to show people how we would do this, not just tell them during fundraising discussions.”
“We are grateful to work with an extraordinary group of Founders and CEOs in our current portfolio,” said Lang.“In just 18 months, we've already seen most of our companies significantly grow revenue with clear paths to EBIDTA breakeven. I've spent 40 years in Silicon Valley, and I can honestly say that this is one of the most exciting times to invest in innovation and global societal impact.”
With the fund's innovative strategy, BCP Blitz is now fully invested, and Kennedy and Lang have started to think about their next fund. Kennedy and Lang plan to build upon the success and growth of their current portfolio and on their decarbonization and decentralization investment themes, as well as the partners' global entrepreneurial and finance experience to invest across both theand Europe.
