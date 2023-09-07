Fairview Microwave Breaks Ground With Advanced Vehicle Gps Antennas

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced its new line of vehicle GPS antennas . Engineered for the ever-evolving automotive sector, these antennas redefine the benchmarks for accurate and dependable positioning, even in the most challenging terrains and conditions.

Fairview's new vehicle GPS antennas are made for the most challenging terrains and conditions.

Equipped with an impressive high gain of either 28 dB or 30 dB, these antennas are designed to capture the faintest of signals. Users can anticipate a smooth navigation experience, free from signal drops or inconsistencies.

The antennas accommodate both SMA and FAKRA connector preferences, making them adaptable to diverse requirements. Meticulously tuned for the GPS L1 frequency, they ensure location precision. Whether it is the sturdiness of a vehicle mount or the flexibility of a mamount, these antennas are crafted to cater to all mounting preferences. Moreover, they are available in both active and passive versions, ensuring optimal compatibility with variapplications.

The resilience of these antennas sets them apart. They boast an IP rating of IPX6 or IP66, making them both waterproof and dustproof. This rugged design ensures they are the perfect companions for those adventurtrips or when driving through demanding conditions. The additional advantage of right-hand circular polarization (RHCP) minimizes signal interference and multipath effects, ensuring the signal quality remains pristine.

"The reliance on telematics, fleet management and autonomdriving is growing exponentially, and the demand for unfaltering positioning has never been higher," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "Our antennas promise just that – unparalleled signal clarity and consistency."

Fairview Microwave's new vehicle GPS antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pinportfolio company.

