Matic Insurance Launches New Partnership With Dart Bank

Since its inception, Matic has transformed the landscape of the insurtech industry by embedding insurance into the home and auto ownership experience. Through this exclusive partnership, Matic will deploy home and auto insurance across Dart Bank's mortgage originations, servicing, and banking channels.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in our pursuit of delivering meaningful solutions to the clients of Dart Bank that will enhance their daily lives," said Bryan Clark, Sr. Vice President of Mortgage Banking, Dart Bank. "This will be especially beneficial as we continue to incorporate technology innovation and digital solutions into our customer offerings."

"Matic was built to cater to the dynamic nature of the banking industry, enabling a seamless integration of insurance across the customer lifecycle," said Matic CEO and co-founder Ben Madick. "We are thrilled to be an integral part of Dart Bank's vision to streamline and enhance the banking and lending experiences."

All Dart Bank clients are eligible for P&C insurance through Matic's proprietary matching technology. In addition to home and auto insurance, Matic will offer umbrella, jewelry, flood, dwelling fire, and other personal lines of insurance to meet customer needs within the Dart Bank banking, lending, and mortgage servicing experience.

About Matic

Since 2014, Matic has changed the landscape of the insurtech industry by integrating insurance within the home and auto ownership experience. Today, Matic's digital insurance marketplace has 50 A-rated home and auto carriers, as well as distribution partners in industries ranging from mortgage originations and servicing to banking, real estate, personal finance, and more. With a single-minded foon advocating for policyholders, Matic has created an easy and transparent shopping process, saving customers hours of work and over 30% in premiums each year. For more information, visit matic.com.