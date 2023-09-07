Sale Day Appoints Industry Veterans Clete Vanderburg And Cody Crum To Leadership Roles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Sale Day, a leading online livestock auction platform , is proud to announce the appointment of two esteemed professionals to key leadership positions. Clete Vanderburg has been named Director of Sales for North America, and Cody Crum assumes the role of Director of Operations.
Clete Vanderburg's appointment as Director of Sales brings a seasoned industry expert to the Sale Day team. Growing up on a family ranch in the northern TX panhandle, Vanderburg's deep-rooted passion for livestock comes from a lineage of cattle and swine producers. With a robust background in competitive livestock judging, Vanderburg's experience spans from Clarendon College to West Texas A&M University. His journey continued with pivotal roles in organizations such as the USDA/NRCS and his family's Irish Black Cattle operation. Vanderburg's commitment to quality and his dedication to mentorship have made him a respected figure in the industry.
As Director of Operations, Cody Crum adds significant value to Sale Day's operations. With a strong background in auction management and livestock expertise, Crum brings his experience as a leader at Lowderman Auction Options and Crum Cattle Company to the table. Graduating from the World Wide College of Auctioneering in 2011, he has an exceptional understanding of the intricacies of online auction platforms. Crum's role in guiding Sale Day's platform development and operational strategies is pivotal to the company's continued growth.
"We are thrilled to welcome Clete Vanderburg and Cody Crum to our leadership team," said James Story, CEO of Sale Day. "Their combined expertise and passion for the industry will further drive our commitment to provide top-tier services to our customers and continue to redefine online livestock auctions."
About Sale Day:
Sale Day is an integrated, proprietary online platform for the purchase and sale
of livestock, agricultural land and equipment. With a user-friendly interface and innovative features, Sale Day offers a seamless auction experience for buyers and sellers alike. The company is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and Colchester, Illinois. Learn more at agsaleday.com.
