Virginia is a top wine destination - and there's no better time than the fall to savor the flavor.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- As summer fades away, the vibrant colors of autumn are starting to transform Virginia's Monticello Wine Trail. The Charlottesville region, home to over 30 vineyards and wineries, has become the most sought-after wine destination on the East Coast, with each venue offering distinct flavors, landscapes, and event menus. Fall is an ideal time to visit the area and indulge in the local seasonal flavors.

When planning a winery visit, taste is a good place to start. Charlottesville wineries such as Delfosse Vineyards and Winery (named Top Wine), Barboursville Vineyards, Jefferson Vineyards, Pollak Vineyards, and Trump Winery were awarded inclusion in the prestigi2023 Governor's Case .

Others prefer to seek out the beauty of autumn foliage. Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, Blenheim Vineyards, and Veritas Vineyard and Winery offer spectacular views that make them worth a stop.

Lastly, some visitors seek out entertainment and activities. Many vineyards provide live music and children's activities, especially on weekends. King Family Vineyards offers a unique experience with polo matches.

The best way to visit multiple locations?

“Charlottesville wine tours are an attractive option...” notes Bill Kerr of Camryn Limousine , a popular local wine tour provider.“From romantic outings to catching up with old friends...they allow visitors to relax and fully enjoy the wine sampling experience.”

