National Bank Of Fujairah Encourages Saving With New Max Saver Offer

The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) announced today a promotional offer on its Max Saver range of accounts, designed to encourage customers to build up and grow their savings.

This scheme, which will run until the end of February 2024, will offer increased interest rate on conventional Max Saver accounts to 3.5 percent per annum (for AED-denominated accounts), and 3 percent per annum (for USD-denominated accounts). Previously, the highest interest rate available was 2.5 percent, which surpass the rate that was offered for the best funded accounts. This aligns with NBF's belief that regular saving and good personal finance habits help support financial prudence.

The offer will apply to both existing customers and new customers who open an account during the six-month offer period. Even if customers make two or more withdrawals in a calendar month, they will still earn interest or profit at a base rate of 2.5 percent per annum (for AED-denominated accounts) or 2 percent per annum (for USD-denominated accounts).

The offer also applies to Islamic Max Saver accounts, with above competitive profit rates available.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari'ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF's key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, ESaleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody's and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor's, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol“NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.