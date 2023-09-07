Management Decision Market Worth $11.4 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

Top Key Companies in Management Decision Market:

The Management Decision Market comprises major providers, such as IBM (US), F(US), SAS (US), Oracle (US), Pegasystems (US), TISoftware (US), Sapiens International Corporation (Israel), Experian (Ireland), Equifax (US), Act(Germany), Parmenides (Germany), Decision Management Solutions (US), OpenRules (US), Sparkling Logic (US), Scorto (Netherland), RapidGen (UK), Progress (US), InRule (US), CRIF (Italy), Decisions (US), Enova Decisions (US), FlexRule (Australia), Rulex (US), Seon (UK), and Decisimo (UK). To increase their market share in the Management Decision industry, these competitors have used a variety of growth methods, including partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product releases, product enhancements, and acquisitions.

Recent Developments



In June 2023, IBM added new features to Operational Decision Manager (ODM). The supported versions of key software components have been updated, enhancing ODM's compatibility and performance. Operational Decision Manager containers now have the RuntimeDefault seccomp profile enabled by default. This profile specifies a predefined list of system calls that can be executed within the container.

In June 2023, FICO, a global analytic software company and recognized leader in AI decisioning platforms, and Belvo, the leading open finance data and payments platform in Latin America, announced a strategic partnership to expand credit access in Latin America. The two firms are developing an interpretable and explainable machine learning model that will provide a customer score based on consumer-permission transaction-level data aimed at increasing consumer credit access, improving banks' risk management, and empowering lenders to create personalized financial experiences for their customers.

In June 2023, the latest edition of the Pega InfinityTM software suite introduces new features to enhance low-code development, optimize existing processes, and deliver seamless experiences for employees and customers. These capabilities are designed to support organizations' journey toward becoming autonomenterprises. The software suite enables businesses to innovate rapidly, boost productivity, personalize customer interactions, and streamline operations, leading to cost reduction and decreased manual efforts. By leveraging these advancements, organizations can achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness in their operations while delivering enhanced customer experiences.

In May 2023, Flaunched 19 major enhancements to the FPlatform, the leading applied intelligence platform in the market, that helps clients drive critical and strategic business outcomes across their customer lifecycle. In February 2023, SAS Decision Manager 5.2, integrated with SAS Viya 3.4, introduced several new features and enhancements to enhance decision-making capabilities. Users can now utilize data grid variables within rules, providing greater flexibility in decision logic. Custom DS2 code files can be added and edited directly in decisions, enabling users to leverage custom code. The integration of analytic store models allows users to include them in decisions and publish them to variplatforms like SAS Cloud Analytic Services, Apache Hadoop, SAS Micro Analytic Service, and Teradata.

Inquiry Before Buying @



Management Decision Market Advantages:



Organisations may make strategic and informed decisions based on up-to-date information thanks to management decision solutions that use data analytics to give data-driven insights.

These solutions lessen the need for subjective and manual decision-making, improving accuracy and lowering the possibility of mistakes in crucial choices.

Workflows are streamlined through automation and decision process optimisation, saving time and resources and increasing overall operational effectiveness.

Solutions for management decisions guarantee organizational-wide consistency in decision-making by adhering to accepted standards, rules, and best practises.

These solutions can scale to handle increasing data volumes and complexity, ensuring that decision-making capabilities remain useful as organisations grow.

Predictive analytics is frequently a component of management decision tools, enabling organisations to foresee future trends and take preemptive actions to seize opportunities or reduce risks.

Management decision solutions assist businesses in finding cost-saving possibilities and cutting wasteful spending by optimising processes and resources.

Decision-making tools can help organisations analyse risks and mitigate them more effectively, hence reducing the likelihood of problems and crises. Insights into market trends, consumer preferences, and competitive environments are provided by these solutions to enable strategic planning and long-term decision-making.

Report Objectives



To determine, segment, and forecast the global Management Decision Market by offering, application, vertical, and region in terms of value.

To forecast the size of the market segments to five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Management Decision Market

To study the complete value chain and related industry segments and perform a value chain analysis of the Management Decision Market landscape.

To strategically analyze the macro and micro markets to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total Management Decision Market

To analyze the industry trends, pricing data, patents, and innovations related to the Management Decision Market.

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Management Decision Market

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market share/ranking and core competencies. To track and analyze competitive developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, business expansions, and Research & Development (R&D) activities.

Browse Adjacent Markets:

Software and Services Market Research

Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Core HR Software Market

- Global Forecast to 2028

Asset Performance Management Market

- Global Forecast to 2028

Digital Asset Management Market

- Global Forecast to 2028

Crowdsourced Testing Market

- Global Forecast to 2027

Facility Management Market

- Global Forecast to 202 8

About MarketsandMarketsTM



MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, makingproficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit

or followon Twitter , LinkedIn

and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight:



Visit Our Website:



Content Source:



Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets