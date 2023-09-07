Hmy Group Doubles Cloud Application Capacity On Four Continents With Gtt Managed Sd-Wan

The move to SD-WAN effectively doubles the network capacity at every site while reducing the overall cost per site by 22%. At the same time, the SD-WAN's central traffic routing features enable the HMY Group to prioritize business applications and optimize data routing to make its operations more efficient and increase its return on investment.

“GTT's Tier 1 global managed SD-WAN positions our company for growth and delivers on this key business objective,” said TerTomás, CIO, HMY Group.“Like our clients in the retail sector, we operate across several continents, and we need to move fast when we add a new site to our network. GTT's managed SD-WAN solution makes our company more agile so that we can start conducting business in new locations much more efficiently.”

The solution is built on GTT's global Tier 1 IP backbone which spans six continents and 140 countries. Crucially, the SD-WAN solution enables HMY Group to more rapidly onboard new sites onto its corporate network in hard-to-reach geographic locations like China and South America where local access options may not be well established. This is achieved by enabling the HMY Group to leverage any available local access type in a resilient configuration.

GTT Managed SD-WAN now connects 15 HMY Group sites in France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, United States, and China, with efficient routing and load balancing for fast performance and automatic network failover for increased resilience. GTT Cloud Connect gives users across HMY Group high-performance, secure connectivity to the Microsoft Azure cloud.

Further, the HMY Group takes advantage of GTT's EtherVision, a web-based customer portal, providing its IT team visibility of the entire global network with the ability to set policies and monitor the use and performance of devices and applications.

GTT supported HMY Group throughout the migration with additional solutions including Professional Services, SIP trunking, broadband wireless, and centralized firewalls, which GTT also manages as part of its integrated managed services offering.

“We are proud to support HMY Group's business objectives with our secure, high-performance global managed SD-WAN, voice and Cloud Connect solution as well as security services,” said Tom Homer, President, Europe Division, GTT.“The partnership we have built with the HMY Group has been key to developing this secure and reliable network, helping the company expand its business in the fast-moving world of retail manufacturing while allowing its teams around the globe to work efficiently.”

For more information, read the case study here .

About GTT

GTT is a managed network and security services provider to global organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, Internet, voice and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global, Tier 1 IP backbone, which spans more than 260 cities on six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuimprovement in our business, environmental, social and governance practices . For more information, visit .