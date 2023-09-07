Global Cockpit Display Market Size To Reach Usd 7.77 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cockpit display market size was USD 4.35 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing integration of multiple systems in displays driving the market revenue growth. The growing aerospace industry is one of the major factors driving revenue growth of the global cockpit display market. In both military and civilian carriers, as well as in trainers, combat aircraft, helicopters, specialist surveillance aircraft, and many other applications, cockpit displays are frequently used. In addition, during the forecast period, the development of next-generation cockpit display systems as a result of technological advancements is driving market revenue growth.

However, the complex interplay between modern display technology and out-of-date avionics makes integration of new cockpit display systems into current aircraft challenging. Compatibility problems can occur as a result of differences in data formats, communication protocols, and system architectures, requiring careful interface design and software adaption. To ensure accurate information presentation, seamless functionality, and smooth data interchange, rigortesting becomes needed. However, this thorough testing can cause the development schedule to be extended. Furthermore, as the aviation sector strives to strike a healthy balance between innovation and seamless fusion required for safe and effective flight operations, these complications can result in unanticipated delays, increased costs, and a greater need for resources. Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 4.35 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.6% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 7.77 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Display type, platform, display type, and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Garmin Ltd., Dynon Avionics, Rockwell Collins Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Elbit Systems, TransDigm, Northrop Grumman Corporation, L-3 Communication Holdings Inc., Honeywell Aerospace Inc., and Alpine Electronics, Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global cockpit display market is fairly consolidated with few small and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:



Garmin Ltd.

Dynon Avionics

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Elbit Systems

TransDigm

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L-3 Communication Holdings Inc.

Honeywell Aerospace Inc. Alpine Electronics, Inc.

Strategic Development

On July 22, 2021, the Evolution 1000 Pro MAX series of cockpit monitors were introduced by Aspen Avionics. The avionics technology gap is filled by next-generation display technologies. Both functional and customer-driven safety features are present. It also has countdown timers and a quick refresh rate.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The primary flight display segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving revenue growth of this segment is the growing integration of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) in primary flight displays. ADS-B-based equipment keeps an eye out for position reports that the aircraft sends out. These position reports are based on satellite navigation systems. The receiving aircraft interprets position of the transmitting aircraft from these transmissions into data that the pilot can use.

The commercial segment is expected to register a moderately fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The usage of connectivity solutions for commercial aircraft is increasing as a result of regulations from organizations such as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Several ways connected planes can help airlines. For instance, they support better situational awareness, which helps the pilot fly the aircraft safely. These elements have increased demand for cockpit display systems, and it is expected that this trend will continue.

The market in North America is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. The requirement for improved situational awareness and operational efficiency is predicted to lead to an increase in cockpit display sales in the U.S. The aerospace industry's rapid expansion as well as the rising demand for sophisticated avionics systems in both military and commercial aircraft are driving the market revenue growth in this region. On July 21, 2021, The new Vantage Flight Display Systems was announced by Avidyne Corporation. They also revealed that the first Vantage certification program will be a dual 12-inch diagonal update for vintage Ciraircraft with the Entegra Flight Deck. In addition to many other characteristics, Avidyne Vantage offers a hybrid touch user interface, dual-AHRS MFD reversal, and synthetic vision.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cockpit display market on the basis of display type, platform, display size, and region:



Display Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Primary Flight Display



Multifunction Display

Mission Display

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Commercial

Military

Display Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Less than 5 inches



5-10 inches

More than 10 inches

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







South Africa



Turkey Rest of MEA

