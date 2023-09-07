Strivetogether Appoints Chief Advancement Officer

The creation of this role reflects the evolution of StriveTogether and signals an even bolder commitment to dramatically improve outcomes for young people across the country. In this new role, Groth will continue to support the cradle-to-career movement and advance StriveTogether's mission and impact by leading and coordinating fundraising and resource mobilization efforts while building demand for the StriveTogether approach throughout the field.

As chief advancement officer, Groth will join StriveTogether's Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Blatz and Chief Operating Officer VaneCarlo-Miranda in holding accountability for accelerated results. StriveTogether has partnered with Offor to recruit for a chief program officer to complete this new leadership team.

“Colin has been a part of establishing the cradle-to-career movement for more than a decade and shares a deep conviction that every child should have every opportunity to succeed. We believe we can transform lives by transforming systems,” Blatz said.“I can think of no better leader to advance our mission given his contributions to our strategic plan and vision for the future.”



StriveTogether is on track to achieve the goals set out in its 2018-2023 strategic plan:

23 network communities have reached systems change and systems transformation gateways in the StriveTogether Theory of ActionTM.



Proof of concept that building and connecting civic infrastructure within a state is essential to achieving impact at scale. Validation of StriveTogether's role as a best-in-class convenor, bringing network members together to improve outcomes, strengthen capacity, innovate on practices and disseminate learning.

Groth said,“Serving this network has been the opportunity of a lifetime. I'm incredibly privileged and honored to take on this leadership role and paint a picture of what this country would look like if we centered on children and families. The Cradle to Career Network is working to put every child on a pathway to economic mobility, closing the gap between outcomes and aspirations.”

About StriveTogether

StriveTogether is a national network of nearly 70 communities across 29 states and Washington, D.C. working to build a future where a child's potential is not dictated by race, ethnicity, zip code or circumstance. The organization provides coaching, resources and rigorapproaches to create opportunities and eliminate inequities in education, housing and more. Together, the StriveTogether Cradle to Career Network reaches 14 million youth - including 8 million children of color and one in five children experiencing poverty. For more information about StriveTogether, visit StriveTogether.org.