Texas Customer Ordered Winning $2 Million Powerball® Ticket On Lotto

The winning ticket holder, whose identity remains anonymous, was a first time customer of Lotto.com. This win marks Lotto.com's second million-dollar winner this summer, with another winner hitting big on the platform on a MegaMillions® draw on June 30, 2023. The run of winners over the last few months showcases the appeal and rapid growth of the platform, which now has over 1.2 million customers.

Lotto.com, which is currently available to customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, and Texas, offers digital access to order official state lottery tickets. Through its secure and convenient solution, Lottoprovides an easy way to engage in the lottery.

“We're ecstatic to have another big winner on our platform, building on what has already been an exciting summer with our winner in June,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of LottoInc.“As we continue to grow our footprint nationwide, we look forward to welcoming new customers to the game.”

Customers on Lottocan order official state lottery tickets for popular lottery games including Powerball® and Mega Millions® and digital scratch tickets on their phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer. For more information on Lotto.com, visit .

ABOUT LOTTOINC.

Headquartered in New Jersey, LottoInc. is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets. Offering a secure, convenient and contactless way to take part in the lottery, the platform enables customers to order on any device, with no app download or deposit required. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in U.S. state lotteries, Lottohelps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health, and other important services. Lottois currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York & Texas with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

