Adata Industrial Debuts At Electronica India Showcasing Expanded Ai Application Capabilities

ADATA Industrial will showcase a series of BiCS5 3D (e)TLC storage products that feature KIOXIA and WDC components in variform factors. In addition to highly-efficient and durable industrial-grade SSDs, ADATA will also exhibit BiCS5 NAND flash solutions - enterprise-level 7.68TB large-capacity SATA III 2.5'' SSDs and ultra-high-speed PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 SSDs. These SSDs have passed variverifications, reaching DWPD>1 for greater SSD lifespan.

ADATA Industrial's R&D team presents unique value-added technologies for data security, durability, and high temperature resistance, which are among the most important aspects of AI-related vertical applications. With the development of a new generation of cloud and AI industries, data privacy has become one of the most seriissues in digital trade. ADATA Industrial's exclusive data security encryption software A+ OPAL is the solution to this problem and is applicable to all TCG OPAL-supporting ADATA industrial-grade NVMe and SATA III SSDs. In order to enhance data reliability, ADATA Power Loss Protect is implemented through software and hardware and utilizes reliable Tantalum polymer capacitors to activate the protection mechanism when the system is powered off abnormally to back up important hard drive data. ADATA Industrial upgraded its A+ SLC technology to push the P/E Cycles of 3D flash memory products to 100,000 cycles, greatly prolonging the service life of SSDs and improving durability considerably.

For more details, please visit the official ADATA Industrial website:

Welcome to visit ADATA Industrial's booth. Exhibition information as follows:

Date: 13-15 September, 2023

Location: Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC)

Booth No.: Hall 5, EE43

About ADATA Industrial

With its R&D and manufacturing prowess, ADATA Technology (TWSE: 3260.TWO) was ranked Top 2 among the world's DRAM and SSD manufacturers in 2022. It holds over 500 memory-related patents and offers a full lineup of industrial-grade memory products, including DRAM, SSDs, and memory cards, which all meet the ISO 14001 and IECQ QC080000 certification standards. For more information, please visit industrial.adata.

