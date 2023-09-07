Global Perfusion Systems Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Perfusion Systems Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company's“Perfusion Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the perfusion systems market size is predicted to reach $1.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

The growth in the perfusion systems market is due to the rising number of organ transplants. North America region is expected to hold the largest perfusion systems market share. Major players in the perfusion systems market include Getinge AB, Medtronic plc, LivaNova PLC, Terumo Corporation, Lifeline Scientific Inc., XVIVO Perfusion AB, Repligen Corporation.

Perfusion Systems Market Segments

.By Product: Cardiopulmonary Perfusion System, Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), Isolated Organ Perfusion Systems, Other Products

.By Type Of Organ: Heart, Lung, Kidney, Liver, Other Type Of Organs

.By Technique: Hypothermic, Normothermic

.By End-User: Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-users

.By Geography: The global perfusion systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Perfusion systems refer to medical devices used to support the circulation and oxygenation of a patient's blood during surgical procedures that require temporary interruption of the heart's normal function. It is commonly used in cardiac surgery, organ transplants and other procedures that require temporary organ function replacement.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Perfusion Systems Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

