Homeownership Forum Aims To Increase The Number Of Black Homeowners In The Charlotte Area

MWINS Consulting presents the North Carolina Black Homeownership Forum on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Johnson C. Smith University, Grimes Hall. Doors Open at 5:15 p.m., and the event begins at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of this event is to inform, educate and strategize.

"The homeownership rate among Black Americans is lower than other minority groups," Monique Winston, President of WMINS Consulting and real estate title executive. "Unfortunately, decades after the passing of the Fair Housing Act, black families continue to struggle with homeownership. Moreover, the gap between black and white families is larger than over 80 years ago when the Federal Housing Administration was created. This reality necessitates direct, intentional, and targeted intervention."

This in-person forum begins with a lively networking session with music, photo opportunities, food and more.

Attendees will:

· Learn the "WHY" behind homeownership; There will be a special presentation of the most recent State of Housing in Black America Report

· Receive valuable information about preparing for the homeownership journey and the tools and techniques to ensure sustainable homeownership

· Establish their next steps toward the journey of homeownership or real estate acquisition

According to the most recent Prosperity Now Scorecard (2021 data):

· The overall homeownership rate for Charlotte is 52.7%.

· The homeownership rate is 41.9% for blacks compared to 62.6% for whites.

· The homeownership rate for blacks in Charlotte, NC, is below the national and state rates for blacks.

This event is hosted in partnership with the Charlotte AlumChapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated (CLTAC) and Johnson C. Smith University.

"This event is a great opportunity to continue giving back to the community via the sorority's Five-Point Programmatic Thrust of Economic Development," says Katrina Jones Young, President CLTAC.

Registration is required, and the public can register online at . There will be something for everyone: renters and homeowners.

Johnson C. Smith University is at 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC. First National Bank is the Platinum Sponsor for this event, joined by several additional sponsors, including Bronze Sponsor Emma F. Allen State Farm Agency and Supporting Sponsor Essence Realty.

