4U Recording Atlanta Studio Nominated For Best Of Georgia Awards By The Georgia Business Journal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
From welcoming local artists to hip-hop legends, it means a lot toto be part of the community. We are honored to be nominated for this award.” - Vohn Keith Jr., Studio Manager of 4U Recording AtlantaATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- 4U Recording Atlanta , a state-of-the-art recording studio owned and operated by Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME), is proud to announce that the studio has been nominated for the Best of Georgia Awards by the Georgia Business Journal in the Best of Movie and Recording Studios category. These annual awards honor businesses across a variety of sectors who are chosen and voted on by members of their community across the state of Georgia.
In just two years since its opening, 4U Recording Atlanta has welcomed a variety of notable recording clients including Cee Lo Green, Zaytoven, Kevin Gates, Rubi Rose, Funny Marco, Vince Carter, Troy Taylor,“Freeway” Rick Ross, Bun B, Lyrica Anderson, Raheem DeVaughn, Tanya Nolan, Waka Flocka Flame, and Jazze Pha, among many others. The studio was fully renovated in April 2021, installing new recording equipment including a Midas M32 Live Console in Studio A, an Allen & Heath SQ-6 Console in Studio E, a set of Focal Trio11 Be Monitors in Studio C, and more. The entire space is set up with a Dante Network connecting each studio and Focusrite Retechnology throughout, and the production suites host monitoring choices that include brands such as Yamaha, PMC, and Adam Audio. The studio also recently added a podcasting room featuring the RØDECaster Pro Podcast Production Studio.
With three separate recording spaces that can accommodate everything from intimate vocal sessions in Studio C to large scale productions in the 2,500 square foot Studio E, 4U Atlanta regularly hosts major events including a monthly showcase with Sofar Sounds, the 2023 DJ Power Summit, Rare Breed Entertainment Rap Battles featuring Hitman Holla, Wavy Wayne's MixNik 2023 featuring multi-GRAMMY award-winning engineer Leslie Braithwaite and Lil Wayne's former engineer Ky Engineerin, and more.
“It has been an exciting ride to oversee the studio as we continue to grow and become even more a part of the culture here in Atlanta,” said 4U Atlanta Studio Manager Vohn Keith Jr.“From welcoming local artists to hip-hop legends, it means a lot toto be part of the community. We are honored to be nominated for this award.”
“Our Atlanta studio is a crucial part of MIME's mission to both nurture local artists and shine a spotlight on all of the talent coming out of Atlanta,” said MIME President and Managing Director Tony D. Alexander.“We pride ourselves on not only having a top-notch facility, but also passionate and talented staff who have helped 4U Atlanta earn such a great reputation over the past two years. Thank you to the Georgia Business Journal for this nomination.”
Voting for the awards is open now through October 31st. Each person can vote once per 24 hours by clicking here .
About Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME)
Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME) is a Black-owned full-service entertainment group with global reach, but with its heart in the hometown of modern American music. Founded in 2015 by original Stax Records songwriter/producer and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee David Porter (CEO) and 20+ year business and legal veteran Tony D. Alexander (President and Managing Director), MIME is dedicated to re-establishing Memphis as a key music industry hub while expanding its influence around the world, all while developing and promoting diverse talent on both the creative and business sides of the industry.
MIME's family of companies includes MIME Publishing, an independent music publishing company that handles Porter's legendary post-Stax songwriting catalog and other copyrights of some of the most sought-after young producers in hip-hop and R&B; Heavy Hitters Music, a film, TV, and ad sync company with an all-female creative team and Emmy-winning music catalog; Beatroot Music, a leading independent music distributor, and its subsidiary Beatroot Africa; and 4U Recording, a state-of the-art recording studio brand with locations in Memphis and Atlanta. For more information, visit .
Laurie Jakobsen
Jaybird Communications
+1 917-697-2274
emailhere
MENAFN07092023003118003196ID1107027845
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.