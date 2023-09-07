Australia To Catch Sniffle, Not Cold, From China's Economic Ills

Such simple stories are likely part of the explanation why polling by the Australia-China Relations Institute finds three-quarters of Australians think our economy is“too reliant on China.”

In the middle of last year, indicators emerged that China's large, and iron-ore-hungry, property construction sector was struggling. This meant, according to an analysis published by News.com.au, that“disaster loomed” for the local economy.

Late in 2022, there were hopes the Chinese economy more broadly might get a much-needed bounce after Beijing abandoned its harsh Covid-19 lockdown measures.

But with that recovery beginning to splutter in the second quarter of this year, we are now again being warned that a recession in China“could easily spark a recession in Australia.”

Last month, Treasurer Jim Chalmers appeared to add his official imprimatur to such assessments, calling China's slowdown one of the“biggest challenges” facing the Australian economy.

China's economy hasn't rebounded as quickly as hoped after its tough Covid lockdown. Photo: AAP via The Conversation



He repeated this again on Wednesday when asked on ABC Radio National whether he thought there would be more interest rate rises:

Yet what most reporting and commentary misses is the basic fact there has never been a straightforward, one-to-one relationship between the ups and downs of economic activity in China and those in Australia.