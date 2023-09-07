Formula Swiss Challenges Unjust Actions By The Uk's Veterinary Medicines Directorate (Vmd)

One such product is our Formula Swiss Raw CBD Oil Drops in Hemp Seed Oil 500 mg, 0.2% THC. This product has been correctly registered in the Submit Cosmetic Product Notifications portal with the UK cosmetic product number UKCP-81209741 since 2021. For the VMD to categorize it as a pet product without even checking their own database is both absurd and frustrating.

"Our products are clearly described and registered for topical usage, not for veterinary medicine," said Robin Roy Krigslund-Hansen, CEO at Formula Swiss. "The actions of the VMD are not only incorrect but also damaging to our brand and our loyal customer base."

Formula Swiss is now considering taking legal action to stop the VMD from further wrongdoings and any potential damage to our brand. We urge the VMD to correct their errors immediately to prevent unnecessary legal actions and to uphold the integrity of regulatory bodies.

For more information, please contact:

Robin Roy Krigslund-Hansen



(+41) 78 932 8584