Insightful Strengthens Presence In The Us With East Coast Expansion

New York, [09.07.2023.]: Insightful , a leader in workforce analytics, is excited to announce its strategic expansion to theEast Coast with the opening of the company's new New York office. The move further cements Insightful's commitment to building a true enterprise hub to underpin itsgrowth plans.

The expansion to the East Coast will place the company in even closer proximity to its substantial customer base in the region, especially in the finance, insurance and healthcare verticals. Founded in 2016, Insightful currently supports more than 3000 companies and has hundreds of thousands of daily users.





Key Details



Insightful is opening a new office in NYC as the next step in its growth plans

The new NYC office is central to the company's plan to establish an Enterprise hub in the region Insightful is currently hiring enterprise sales, customer success, professional services, and executive roles for its new location.





Building a True Enterprise Hub

The decision to establish a more robust presence in NYC means Insightful will have a true enterprise hub, enabling even stronger partnerships with its customers in the region. As part of the expansion, Insightful is hiring aggressively, with an immediate foon filling roles in enterprise sales, customer success, professional services, and executives in success, product, and marketing.

Insightful has grown rapidly in recent years as organizations increasingly foon productivity and employee performance. In particular, this growth has been driven by the shift to remote and hybrid work, an area Insightful provided solutions for long before COVID-19 forced the transition to remote work. Insightful's market-leading software helps customers manage their workforce to achieve sustainable productivity, balance workloads, and optimize processes.

Insightful CEO and founder Ivan Petrovic said:“With its deep talent pool, concentration of customers and multicultural nature, New York City is a natural next step in ourexpansion plans.

“We have ambitigrowth plans that we've continued to meet and exceed in recent years. Our new hub on the East Coast will allowto continue our steep growth trajectory by puttingcloser to our current customers, as well as the major industries we serve, like finance, insurance, healthcare, BPO, retail, and e-commerce.

“We are thrilled to welcome Al Rey to our team as a Strategic Advisor as part of our expansion. Al has built and led top performing global GTM SaaS organizations. His expertise will be invaluable as we extend our presence in the US. Al will be advising on a variety of strategic initiatives, including enterprise sales and go-to-market planning.”

Planning for Future Growth

Over the next 6-8 months, Insightful is gearing up to augment its NYC team. The company has plans to onboard more than 20 new employees in the region, augmenting the team of close to 100 that it currently employs across four continents. This ambitigrowth strategy underscores the company's potential and current growth trajectory.

To partners, stakeholders, and customers, Insightful's East Coast expansion signals the company's ambition and strong foundation. By positioning itself in the heart of one of the world's most dynamic cities, Insightful is not only extending its reach but also reinforcing its position as the leader in employee monitoring and productivity solutions.

About Insightful

Trusted by 3000+ global brands and used by hundreds of thousands of users daily, Insightful's software helps organizations solve the challenge of how to monitor work from home employees , manage productivity, improve workflows, and support employee wellbeing. Features include an employee tracker, automatic time tracking, time tracking for remote teams and so much more.