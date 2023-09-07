Biometric Passes And Cybersecurity: Strengthening Digital Defense Strategies

Despite the efforts and strategies being deployed by cybersecurity professionals and experts, traditional security measures have not been able to stand the schemes and attacks of cybercriminals. The strategies and combinations of mechanisms have failed as these criminals continue to have a field day.

This is why there is a clamor for a change of defense relying on biometric systems for the protection of our digital assets. In short, a new sheriff is in town as regards cybersecurity and its biometrics passes and security. This is through leveraging unique biological and behavioral characteristics such as voice recognition, fingerprint, iris scan, and facial recognition in granting access and verification of identities.

In this article, we'll be taking a closer look at how biometric passes can be relied upon in buffing up our digital defenses. We are now at that point that we've got to resort to biometric technology to keep our digital resources safe.

How Biometric Technology is Expected to Transform Cybersecurity

With the ever-changing and advanced tactics being deployed by cybercriminals, traditional security strategies have been incapable of putting a stop to it. However, by relying on the biological, physiological, and behavioral traits of the biometric authentication method , we are going past the mediocrity of passwords and pins. Let's assess what we stand to gain using biometric passes as our cybersecurity strategies;

1. Reduced Reliance on Passwords

Biometric technology will be helping take cybersecurity to the next stage. No one can replicate biometric characteristics, unlike passwords and pins. Remember the Equifax data breach of 2017 where millions of users' data were stolen, such incidents can no longer occur with biometrics.

Even if biometric data is stolen, which is a near impossibility, it's mostly useless to cybercriminals.

2. Excellent User Experience

Better than traditional cybersecurity measures, biometric authentication methods offer the best-known user experience. Your users will not have to be frustrated or annoyed with forgotten password issues, and neither will your IT support team be inundated with password reset tickets.

All it will take will be to look at their device or scan their fingerprints and they will be granted access. It could be a matter of just uttering a few sentences or words, and your voice will be recognized for access.

3. Lesser Digital Footprints

In online transactions, biometric technology ensures that there is better non-repudiated evidence. No one can deny their involvement in transactions as only their biometrics can provide access and approve transactions.

Therefore, there will be fewer fraudulent claims with the availability of undeniable proof in the form of face, voice, or fingerprints.

4. Time Savers

Another strength of biometric technology is the speed of authentication and verification it offers. A quick scan is what it takes to be granted access to a service. Imagine in time of emergency, let's say a hospital visit, you are likely to forget passwords.

However, with the use of biometric passes, there will be swift access to patient records, improving the delivery of treatment.

5. Real-Time Authentication

Through behavioral biometrics , your device will learn how you type and even interact with your device. In short, the device will provide ongoing and real-time verification of data. The device will learn the speed and rhythm of your typing, and even the movements of your device.

For example, a banking device can rely on this data to continuously authenticate your identity. Any deviation from the known behavior could trigger a security alert and invalidate access.

6. Cost Effective in The Long Term

While biometrics may require a higher cost of entry, in the long run, the cost is reduced. As high as the cost of entry might appear, there is a considerable long-term benefit derivable.

If you don't know, the average cost of a data breach is estimated at about $4.35 million, this is far higher than what you would have ordinarily invested into biometric passes.

Final Thoughts

Our digital interactions have now become more sophisticated than ever, this is more reason why we need to up our game as regards cybersecurity. We cannot allow ourselves to be continuously manipulated by cybercriminals; we need to adopt strategies that putmany miles ahead of them.

Currently, biometric technology is the most potent device in our cybersecurity arsenal. If effectively deployed, we can go to bed every night with fewer palpitations in our hearts. This is because of the distinctive and trustworthy approach of biometric technology.