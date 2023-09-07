Stocks In Play

9/7/2023 - 9:55 AM EST - Power Corporation of Canada : Reported its Power Sustainable subsidiary announced a US$600-million commitment for the Power Sustainable Infrastructure Credit strategy. Commitments to the strategy were made by subsidiaries of Great-West Lifeco. The strategy seeks to directly originate, structure, and manage infrastructure credit assets that demonstrate positive sustainability characteristics. PSIC targets investments in the energy and decarbonization, transportation and logistics, digital infrastructure, social infrastructure, and utilities and recycling sectors. Power Corporation of Canada shares T.POW are trading up $0.10 at $37.14.

