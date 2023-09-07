Canada Pension Plan And Thomson Reuters Raise Billions In Lse Sale

A consortium of investors that includes the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) have raised £2 billion (Cdn$3.40 billion) by selling shares in the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

The consortium, which also includes Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, sold 25.5 million shares at £79.50 apiece, according to a news release about the deal.

The consortium is made up of the former owners of Refinitiv, a financial data services firm that the London Stock Exchange Group acquired for $27 billion U.S. in 2021.

The group has spent much of this year selling large chunks of shares in the exchange operator. In March, they announced the sale of about £2 billion of the shares, and in May they sold a further £2.7 billion of LSEG stock.

The consortium's economic interest in the London Stock Exchange Group has now fallen to 12% from 19% initially.

The share sales come as the London exchange struggles with an exoof companies and a sharp drop in stock listings following the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union (EU).

The British government has responded by revising listing rules to make London a more attractive place for companies to seek equity funding.

Toronto-based news organization Thomson Reuters' stock has increased 14% over the last 12 months and currently trades at $173.10 per share.

