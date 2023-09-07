(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca)
About 4% Of Canadian Businesses Are Using Artificial Intelligence: Survey
A new survey has found that about 4% of Canadian businesses are using artificial intelligence (A.I.) on a regular basis.
The research, which was conducted by Toronto Metropolitan University, says that A.I. adoption in Canada is highest in Quebec, where 5% of businesses are now employing the technology.
Ontario, B.C., and Saskatchewan businesses follow closely behind at 4% A.I. adoption, while about 3% of businesses in Alberta are currently working with some form of artificial intelligence.
Elsewhere in Canada, only about 2% of businesses are A.I. adopters.
The research found that utilities and financial institutions have the highest rates of A.I. usage, while the construction and food industries are the least likely to use the new technology.
Demand for artificial intelligence is booming around the world since the ChatGPT chatbot was launched in November 2022.
