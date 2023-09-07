Kuwait Deputy Amir Condoles Martyr Hamdan Al-Mutairi's Family

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolence to the family of martyr Hamdan Mohammad Hamdan Al-Mutairi.
In the cable, His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince prayed to Almighty Allah to bestow mercy and forgiveness on him. (end)
aah.seo
MENAFN07092023000071011013ID1107027817
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.