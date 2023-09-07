Kuwait Pm Condoles Martyr Hamdan Al-Mutairi's Family

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolence to the family of martyr Hamdan Mohammad Hamdan Al-Mutairi. (end)
aah.seo
MENAFN07092023000071011013ID1107027816
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.