Greece continues to experience torrential rainfall on Wednesday

(MENAFN) Greece continued to experience torrential rainfall on Wednesday, adding at least two additional fatalities to the three already recorded.



According to state broadcaster ERT, a body of an 85-year-old woman who had allegedly went missing was recovered in the village of Paltsi, and an 82-year-old male was later found dead in Karditsa.



According to the statement, competent authorities have decided to declare a "state of mobilization" for the regions of Magnesia and Sporades, along with the cities of Karditsa and Trikala in the center of Thessaly, even as water, internet, and electricity outages persisted in the central city of Volos, one of the city’s most severely impacted by Storm Daniel.



The outages in Volos, it continued, had an impact on at least 200,000 citizens, and bakeries as well as shops were still closed.



Additionally, it emphasized how Daniel was to blame for a lot of the excessive rain. For example, the village of Zagora Pelion, which is situated north of Volos, reported 754 tons of rain each hectare during the course of the previous 20 hours.



Athens' streets and two important metro stations, Evangelismos and Monastraki, were also inundated by a strong downpour.



A total of 2,400 calls for help have been made to the fire department since Tuesday morning, the majority of which have come from the Magnesia region.

MENAFN07092023000045015682ID1107027780