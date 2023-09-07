Car And Tractor Hit Explosives In Kharkiv Region, Injuring Three

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, three people sustained mine-blast injuries as a result of a car and tractor exploding on ammunition, two of the victims are in sericondition.
This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reported.
"The first incident occurred on September 7 at around 11:00 a.m. The National Police received information that two people, a man and a woman, were driving a truck on a field road near the village of Mospanove, in the Chuhuiv district, and hit an unknown explosive object. As a result of the explosion, they sustained mine-blast injuries and significant bodily injuries. Their condition is serious. The victims were hospitalized in a medical facility," the statement said.
The second incident occurred in the Izyum district, in a field between the town of Barvinkove and the village of Chervone. A tractor of a local agricultural enterprise exploded, preliminary, on a cluster munition.
"The tractor driver, a man born in 1981, was injured. He is currently in Barvinkove city hospital, his condition is satisfactory," the SES noted.
As reported, on September 6, a truck hit a mine in the Izyum district of the Kharkiv region, injuring two people and hospitalizing them.
