Apartment Block, Two Shops Damaged In Enemy Drone Attack On Sumy

The press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle of the Shahed-136 type hit a residential quarter in Sumy city," the report says.

It is noted that one private house, two shops and twenty apartments in a multi-story building were damaged by the enemy drone strike. Fortunately, there have been no civilian casualties.

As reported, on the night of September 7, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy Shahed drone over Sumy region.