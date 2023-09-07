Apartment Block, Two Shops Damaged In Enemy Drone Attack On Sumy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 7, Russia's Shahed drone hit a residential quarter in Sumy city, damaging a multi-story building, shops and a private house.
The press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"Last night, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle of the Shahed-136 type hit a residential quarter in Sumy city," the report says. Read also: Missile attack damages civilian infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia district
It is noted that one private house, two shops and twenty apartments in a multi-story building were damaged by the enemy drone strike. Fortunately, there have been no civilian casualties.
As reported, on the night of September 7, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy Shahed drone over Sumy region.
MENAFN07092023000193011044ID1107027778
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.