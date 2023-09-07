Majority Of Karabakh's Armenian Population Does Not Support Abandoning Aghdam-Khankendi Road

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The majority of
the Armenian population of Karabakh does not support the idea of
abandoning the Aghdam-Khankendi road, said representative of the
President of Azerbaijan for special assignments Elchin Amirbayov in
an interview with Deutsche Welle, Trend reports.
"We know that this opinion about rejecting the Aghdam-Khankendi
road, which is the second road to be used for transporation of
humanitarian cargo, is not shared by all the population. But this
people are intimidated, they do not have any rights to express
themselves, and those who do are being persecuted. But we still
want to find the solution," he said.
Amirbayov pointed out that Azerbaijan has shown utmost
flexibility in contacts with the major stakeholders, such as
Russia, the US, and the EU, in order to find the solution.
"I think that the more this situation continues, the more we are
distant from the prospect of resumption of the real peace process,
where we would have to resume discussions on draft peace agreement,
restoration of communication links and delimitation of the
borders," he added.
MENAFN07092023000187011040ID1107027777
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.