Azerbaijan To Introduce Unified Tax Declaration System

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The State Tax
Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan plans to
present in the future a unified declaration system based on
databases of variinstitutions, Trend reports.
Head of the Social Insurance and Labor Relations Control
Department of the Main Department of Economic Analysis and
Accounting Control of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of
Economy, Nigar Vahabzade, spoke about it at the international
conference "DOST 2023: A Unified Platform for Flexible, Innovative,
and Sustainable Services..
According to Vahabzade, this will be made possible through
ongoing innovative steps.
"The databases of many government agencies across the country as
well as the State Tax Service are quite extensive. It is on the
basis of these databases that we plan to independently fill out a
single declaration, which will save time and money for the
taxpayer. In addition, our data is more accurate. The taxpayer will
see this data on a regular basis and will be obliged to make
appropriate changes if necessary. The tax service will receive
information faster, and as a result, the taxpayer will also avoid
difficulties, and the number of appeals to service centers will
decrease," she said.
MENAFN07092023000187011040ID1107027776
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.