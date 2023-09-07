South Africa: Parliament Appoints Its New Chief Of Security

Parliament is delighted to announce the appointment of General Samson Shitlabane as the new Chief of Security for the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa.

Since July 2015, Parliament, classified as a National Key Point, has operated without a dedicated Chief of Security. The position was absorbed into the Household and Management Division, relegating it to a junior role and hampering its ability to make critical security decisions.

The intrusion of the Parliament arsonist in January 2022, which resulted in the National Assembly building's devastating fire, underscored the urgent necessity for a knowledgeable and seasoned Chief of Security. Security remains paramount in shaping the institution's public image and strategic integrity.

General Shitlabane's role as the new Chief of Security carries a comprehensive array of responsibilities, extending beyond the core management of security within the Parliamentary precinct and associated villages. In this critical position, he will be entrusted with safeguarding the integrity and safety of not only the physical premises but also the institution's valuable assets and personnel. This encompasses developing and implementing robust security strategies, conducting risk assessments, and ensuring the readiness of emergency response protocols.

General Shitlabane will be a crucial liaison with the South African Police Services, forging strong collaborative ties to fortify the security apparatus. Given Parliament's distinguished staas a National Key Point, his role includes maintaining constant vigilance against potential threats, both internal and external and continually evolving security measures to stay ahead of emerging challenges

This role has been elevated to a senior position, granting it direct reporting access to the Secretary to Parliament and the Executive Authority. This ensures that all security concerns will receive immediate attention.

General Shitlabane is a highly decorated career police officer whose expertise will provide the necessary leadership and management of the Security Management Division of Parliament.

He boasts a wealth of experience as a high-ranking police official, having held varikey positions within the police services since 1994. Notably, he has served as Lieutenant General of Protection and Security Services since 2018. His career also includes roles such as Major General: Provincial Head Protection and Security Services, Brigadier: Acting Component Head VIP Protection Services, and Brigadier: Section Head VIP Protection Services. He is no stranger to Parliament, having been part of the SAPS leadership that has taken part in security arrangements around SONA for years.

His appointment is a much-needed intervention that will boost parliamentary security and safety, particularly during this current rebuilding project following the fire.

The Presiding Officers and the Secretary to Parliament have congratulated General Shitlabane and wished him well in his new challenging role. They expressed their confidence in his ability to lead Parliament's security services and assist the institution in fulfilling its strategic objectives and obligations to South Africans.

General Shitlabane's appointment is effective from 1 October 2023.