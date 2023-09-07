Lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that affects millions of people worldwide, remains a significant health challenge. While lucan affect anyone, it disproportionately affects women and certain racial and ethnic groups, including Black, Hispanic/Latino, Native American and Asian/Pacific Islander populations. Over the last several years there has been significant progress in ludrug development resulting in new lutreatments, but much work remains to continue to build safe and effective treatments available for all luwarriors and to improve health outcomes for all impacted by the disease.

The LuFoundation of America's Walk to End LuNow program empowers everybody to make a difference in the fight to end luby engaging diverse communities, raising awareness, offering educational resources, and encouraging participants to fundraise to support vital research efforts, education programs, support services, and advocacy. Across the country, participants of all ages and backgrounds unite, walking side by side to show their strength as a luwarrior or in support as their friends and family.

"We are thrilled for another Walk to End LuNow season and to join forces with communities nationwide," said Mary Crimmings, interim CEO of the LuFoundation of America. "This event serves as a powerful platform to raise awareness about lupus, unite our communities in new friendships and connections, and raise funds for critical programs and research in order to find better treatments and ultimately a cure for this complex disease. Our walk motto 'United. Together. Powerful' echoes the strength and tenacity of the lucommunity, who play an important role in moving our mission forward."

Walk to End LuNow events across the country will feature variactivities designed to engage participants and create a sense of community. Participants can expect inspiring guest speakers, live entertainment, educational booths, and opportunities to connect with LuFoundation of America staff members and other partners. Participants are encouraged to form teams, fundraise, and utilize their social networks to educate their followers about the impact of their efforts.

Individuals interested in participating in a Walk to End LuNow event in their area can find more information and register at lupus.org/Walk . Joining the walk is not only an opportunity to support and celebrate the power of the lucommunity, but also a chance to make a difference in the lives of those living with lupus.

About the LuFoundation of America:

The LuFoundation of America is the national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus, one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable, and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus.

About Lupus:

Luis an unpredictable and misunderstood autoimmune disease that ravages different parts of the body. It is difficult to diagnose, hard to live with, and a challenge to treat. Luis a cruel mystery because it is hidden from view and undefined, has a range of symptoms, hits out of nowhere, and has no known cause and no known cure. Its health effects can range from a skin rash to a heart attack. Luis debilitating and destructive, and can be fatal, yet research on luremains underfunded relative to its scope and devastation.

