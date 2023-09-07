Global Battery Binders Market Size To Reach Usd 7.52 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global battery binders market size is expected to reach USD 7.52 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing mechanical binding of battery binders is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Battery binders, known as electrode binders, are used in the manufacture of rechargeable batteries to hold the active materials of electrodes together and provide mechanical stability. These batteries are essential components in the construction of lithium-ion batteries, which are widely used in portable electronics, Electric Vehicles (EVs), and energy storage systems.. Binder mechanical behaviors have intricate effects on battery performance, hence the search for an appropriate binder should be undertaken logically. In addition, technological advancements in battery binders and developing infrastructure to charge EVs are other factors driving revenue growth of the market. Primary function of battery binders is to create a strong and conductive matrix, which holds active materials such as lithium compounds and graphite. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ However, availability of binder-free electrodes is a key factor, which could restrain market growth. A number of approaches, including template-free and template-assisted processes, can be used to create binder-free electrodes. Binders are frequently electrochemically inert and insulating, resulting in low total energy density and poor cycle stability. As a result, binder-free electrodes have a high potential for exceptional performance in terms of both enhanced electronic conductivity and electrochemical reversibility. Binder-free electrodes are being studied because these can overcome problems, such as poor interaction and interface concerns, between the binder and active material. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 3.50 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.9% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 7.52 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, battery type, material, application, sector, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Arkema, ENEOS Holdings, Inc., Zeon Corporation, BASF Group, UBE Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Solvay SA, and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global battery binders market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective battery binders. Some major players included in the global battery binders market report are:



Arkema

ENEOS Holdings, Inc.

Zeon Corporation

BASF Group

UBE Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Kureha Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Solvay Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Strategic Development



On 10 May 2022, Zeon Corp. build new manufacturing facilities in Thailand through its Thai subsidiary Zeon Chemicals Asia Co. Ltd., with production of battery binders, a key component of Zeon's battery materials business, to commence in 2024. On 21 July 2021, Kureha Corp., a Japanese chemical manufacturer, will increase manufacturing of Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), a synthetic polymer used in lithium-ion batteries, in China to meet the rising demand, notably from the car sector. Kureha Fluoropolymers Co., a 100% owned local company of Kureha, will construct a new factory in an industrial park in the eastern city of Changshu, near Shanghai, capable of producing around 10,000 tons of the substance known as PVDF per year.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The anode binder segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global battery binders market over the forecast period. This is because anode electrode is made by blending active material (Graphite), binder powder, solvent, and additives into a slurry and then pumping it into a coating machine. With the mixed slurry (paste), coating machine paints both sides of Artificial Intelligence (Al) foil for the cathode and Cu foil for anode. After that, the coated foil is calendared to increase the electrode's uniformity. In addition, a slicing procedure is carried out to guarantee proper electrode size. Silicon (Si) has been recognized as the most promising anode material for next-generation lithium-ion batteries because of its high theoretical specific capacity, safety, and natural availability.

The automotive segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global battery binders market over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs). Over the next two years, the worldwide electric vehicle industry is expected to reach over 25 million electric vehicles on the road. Electric cars will account for one-quarter of all new automotive purchases. However, the performance of lithium-ion batteries that power EVs remains one of the primary challenges to wider adoption. Lithium-ion battery makers have studied innovative anode and cathode materials, as well as adjusted the electrolytes that carry charge between these materials, to solve these concerns. The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global battery binders market in 2022 owing to increasing Research & Development (R&D) activities in the region. For example, Quick-Release Binder, was created by scientists at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California. Battery binders are paste-like compounds that hold active material particles within the electrode of a lithium-ion battery together so that the electrode and contacts remain connected. Binders are usually made of Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) or Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), and these include Per- And Polyfluorokyl Substances (PFAS).

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global battery binders market on the type, battery type, material, application, sector, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Anode Binder

Cathode Binder

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Lithium-ion Batteries



Nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) Batteries



Nickel-metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Batteries



Sodium-sulfur (Na-S) Batteries



Redox Flow Batteries (RFB)

Other Battery Types (Lead–Acid (PbA) Batteries and Flow batteries)

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)



Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)



Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)



Styrene-butadiene Copolymer (SBR)

Other Materials (Materials for Functional Layer and Sealant for Battery Applications)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Electric Vehicles (EVs)



Consumer Electronics



Energy Storage Systems



Industrial Devices

Other Applications (Medical Devices & Marine Devices)

Sector Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Automotive



Electronics



Energy & Utilities



Consumer Goods



Aerospace



Marine



Medical

Other Sectors (Telecommunications and Data Centers)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2030)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



UK



France



Spain



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Nanocoatings Market By Product Type (Antimicrobial, Anti-Fouling & Easy-to-Clean, Self-Cleaning. Anti-Fingerprints), By Distribution Channel, By Industry Verticals (Healthcare, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electronics, Marine, Energy, Water Treatment, Packaging), Forecasts to 2027

Metamaterial Market By Material Type (Electromagnetic, Photonic, Tunable, Terahertz), By Application (Absorber, Antenna, Cloaking Devices, Super Lens, MRI, X-ray), By End-Use (Medical, Automotive, Consumer Electronics), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product (Biocide & Disinfectant, Coagulants & Flocculants, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors), By End User (Oil & Gas, Municipal), By Application (Boiler, Raw Water Treatment), Forecasts to 2027

Polylactic Acid Market By Product Type (Racemic PLLA (Poly-L-lactic Acid), Regular PLLA (Poly-L-lactic Acid), PDLA (Poly-D-lactic Acid), PDLLA (Poly-DL-lactic Acid)), Distribution Channel, BY Application (Packaging, Textile, Transport, Agriculture, Electronics, Medical), Forecasts to 2027

Cathode Materials Market , By Battery Type (Lead Acid and Lithium-ion), By Material (Lead Dioxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, and Others), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Nanopatterning Market By Type (Nanoimprint Lithography, E-beam lithography, Others), By Technology (Soft lithography, UV nanoimprint lithography, Others), Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Anti-Reflective Coatings Market By Resin Type (Acrylic, Urethane, Epoxy), By Technology (Electron Beam, Sputtering), By Application (Eyewear, Electronic, Solar Panels, Automotive), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely foon your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



recycled carbon fiber market

omega 3 pufa market

synthetic leather market

high precision asphere market

camouflage coatings market

bio isobutene market

lead free piezoelectric ceramic material market

bio acrylic acid market

cool roof coating market

green methanol market

bisphenol a market

toilet coating spray market

high performance polyurethane elastomers market

perlite market

spider silk market

fiber reinforced polymer rebar market

aerogel market

4d printing market

lithium mining market amorphmetals market





Tags Battery Binders Market size Battery Binders Market share Battery Binders Market trend market research market report Related Links