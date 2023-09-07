Verizon Increases Dividend For 17Th Consecutive Year

This is the 17th consecutive year Verizon's Board has approved a quarterly dividend increase.

“Our consistently disciplined approach to driving strong cash flow, operating the business, and serving our customers has once again put the Board in a position to raise the dividend,” said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg.“We continue to deliver value to our shareholders as we execute our network-as-a-service strategy.”

Verizon has 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made approximately $5.5 billion in cash dividend payments in the first half of 2023.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

