Urbana Corporation Announces The Revaluation Of One Of Its Investments

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)

Urbana Corporation announces that today, it has revalued its investment in Blue Ocean Technologies LLC based on a recent equity raise transaction. This revaluation has the impact of increasing Urbana'sassets per share (“NAPS”) by approximately $0.93 (or approximately 11.9%) from its last published NAPS as at September 1, 2023.

Urbana publishes every Tuesday its NAPS as at the closing on the previFriday. This revaluation will be reflected in our next weekly NAPS calculation to be published on next Tuesday, September 12.

