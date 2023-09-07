Global Hair Removal Products Market Is Expected To Reach $12.7 Billion By 2028

Based on end user, the global hair removal products market is bifurcated into men and women. The women segment held a larger market share in 2022. The rising working women population and increasing awareness about self-grooming among women drive the demand for hair removal products.

Women prefer painless, convenient, and hassle-free hair removal products such as cold wax strips, epilators, or hair removal creams, depending on their skin type and application area. However, the rise in the middle-class women population is increasing the demand for affordable hair removal products instead of high-cost permanent hair removal treatments.

Asia Pacific led the global hair removal products market share in 2022. In Asia Pacific, the hair removal products market growth is mainly driven by the increasing population and rising standard of living of people. The growth in population and high emphasis on health in the region are reforming customers' health priorities.

In 2022, Panasonic launched a six-blade shaver featuring Japanese blade technology as a grooming solution for men's thick facial hair. The growing personal grooming sector and rising product launches are expected to create favorable business opportunities for the hair removal products market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Further, in China, the rise in product differentiation in hair removal products and the increase in popularity of nonsurgical hair removal methods are projected to fuel the hair removal products market in the country in the coming years.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Rise in Demand for Men's Hair Removal Products Increased Spending on Personal Grooming Products

Restraints

Adoption of Permanent Hair Removal Methods

Opportunities

Development of Smart Hair Removal Devices

Future Trends

Preference for Natural and Clean-Label Hair Removal Products

Companies Mentioned



Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Oriflame Holding AG

GIGI

VeConcept

Procter & Gamble

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sally Hansen

Si & D (Aust) (Pty) Ltd Revitol Players

