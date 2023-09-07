Airway Health Solutions And Airvata Form Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize Sleep And Airway Dentistry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Airway Health Solutions
airVata
The AHS-airVata partnership provides clients exclusive opportunities to add proprietary treatment modalities: The airVata appliance and AHS' EXPAND aligners. It's an honor to collaborate with AHS bringing education and airVata together so practitioners have a simple workflow that addresses things we see in practice every day.” - Dr. Michael Gelb and Dr. Layne MartinGREATER NYC REGION, NY, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Airway Health Solutions (AHS) and airVata have joined forces in a strategic partnership that promises to reshape the Sleep and Airway Dentistry Industry. The collaboration, announced on September 7, 2023, brings together two industry leaders to provide dentists with exclusive benefits and innovative treatment options.
Airway Health Solutions, renowned for its dental education and consulting services, empowers dental providers to effectively treat children and adults suffering from sleep breathing disorders. With a foon interceptive and expansive orthodontics, AHS has trained over 400 dentists and continues to raise the bar in airway education. Their esteemed faculty includes Dr. Ben Miraglia, Dr. Kevin Boyd, Dr. Michael Gelb, Brittny Sciarra Murphy, RDH, BS, Karese Laguerre, RDH, and Dr. Bret Christensen.
The airVata is a revolutionary solution designed to address Temporomandibular Disorders (TMD) while simultaneously addressing common issues like clenching, and grinding, and snoring. This innovative device provides patients with a comfortable and pain free experience.
Dentists play a crucial role in providing care for undiagnosed sleep apnea patients, estimated to be in the tens of millions. The American Dental Association (ADA) recognizes dentistry's role in treating sleep-breathing disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). AHS and airVata aims to equip dental providers with the necessary tools and technology to better serve these patients through oral appliance therapy.
Lauren Gueits, CEO of AHS, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "A partnership with airVata not only seems logical but necessary in providing our clients the solutions they deserve. We consistently strive to offer our alumni the tools they need to help their patients breathe, sleep, and thrive. By incorporating the airVata appliance in Dr. Gelb's curriculum, alumni will now have the latest technology available and can emulate how Dr. Gelb personally incorporates the airVata appliance in his state-of-the-art Manhattan practice."
AirVata, led by Dr. Michael Gelb and Dr. Layne Martin, is a respected authority in the field of sleep and airway dentistry. Both Gelb and Martin are strong advocates of the airVata appliance, which they personally uses as their go-to treatment modality for TMD. Dr. Martin states, "airVata is really about providing patients with a better night guard." Dr. Gelb states, "airVata has become my go-to night time device for TMD patients.
Gelb and Marin share, "It's an honor to collaborate with AHS bringing education and airVata together so practitioners have a simple workflow that addresses things we see in practice every day." This partnership will incorporate the airVata appliance into their teachings, allowing AHS alumni to expand their airway armamentarium upon completion of the AHS Mini-Residency with Dr. Gelb. Furthermore, airVata providers will gain access to AHS' proprietary brand of clear aligners, EXPAND aligners, powered by Ohlendorf Appliance Laboratory, enhancing their orthodontic solutions.
Both AHS and airVata share a common mission of improving the lives of individuals by helping them breathe, sleep, and thrive. This partnership will enable dentists to provide comprehensive services utilizing advancements in appliances and clear aligner therapy specifically designed for airway health.
To learn more about Dr. Michael Gelb's upcoming AHS Virtual Mini-Residency, "Treating TMD: The Prequel to Ortho," incorporating the AirVata Appliance, please visit our website .
Additionally, please register for our upcoming AHS Conversation Series with Dr. Michael Gelb and Dr. Layne Martin on the topic of "Nightguards: Good or Bad for Airway Health?" on September 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Attendees will receive one complimentary CEU credit for participating in the live virtual event.
