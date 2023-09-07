Russian billionaires lose attempt to fight EU penalties

(MENAFN) According to Bloomberg, Russian billionaires Gennady Timchenko and Dmitry Pumpyansky have failed in their initial attempt to fight EU penalties that they contend infringe their constitutional rights. The businessmen have been singled out because of their alleged connections to Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia.



Bloomberg reports that the EU's General Court denied the appeals of the billionaires, as well as those of their spouses and Pumpyansky's son, on Wednesday. based on to the outlet, there is still time to appeal the rulings.



Lawyers for Timchenko and his wife allegedly dispute Brussels' assertion that the businessman is Putin's close pal.



After being singled out for sanctions by the 27-nation bloc, Timchenko, the owner of the energy investment firm Volga Group, resigned from the board of directors of Novatek, the biggest private natural gas producer in Russia, last year.



Pumpyansky has meanwhile referred to the sanctions imposed on him, his partner, and his child as "collateral damage" in the EU's anti-Putin foreign policy initiatives. Pumpyansky is the owner and chairman of TMK, a major producer of steel pipes for the oil and gas sector with operations all over the world. Due to allegations that his businesses profit from doing business with the Russian government, the EU has slapped sanctions against him.

MENAFN07092023000045015682ID1107027695