Germany's decades of prosperity come to end

(MENAFN) The Spanish daily El Pais reported earlier this week, quoting analysts, that Germany's decades of prosperity, which let it grow to become one of the largest economies in the world, are coming to an end.



Germany is predicted to be the only major economy to not grow in 2023, with its GDP anticipated to decrease by 0.3 percent, according to data published by the International Monetary Fund 2 months ago.



According to journalist Wolfgang Munchau, who was quoted by the newspaper, "all of them are gone," which means that the German model is dependent on cost competitiveness, technological leadership in industry, as well as geopolitical stability.



The world around Germany has radically transformed, Munchau continued.



The nation has had consistent, robust growth since the early 2000s, which has been fueled by high levels of employment and external demand from quickly expanding nations like China. Germany's manufacturing sector, which is the backbone of the economy, has been booming since 2003 thanks to low-cost Russian oil and labor from Eastern Europe.

