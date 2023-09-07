Piano of Freddie Mercury reaches USD2.2m in singer’s possessions auction

(MENAFN) Freddie Mercury’s Yamaha baby grand piano was sold for £1.74 million (USD2.2 million), a British music news channel stated on Thursday.



“The piano went up sale without a reserve price and was expected to fetch between £2 and £3m. It didn't quite hit that mark but still went for the tidy sum of £1.74m,” Musicradar declared.



The late leader of British rock band Queen had bought the Yamaha C2 baby grand piano in 1975 and it stayed with him for the whole of his life, as stated by MusicRadar.



“It’s believed that the C2 was the piano on which Freddie developed Bohemian Rhapsody, a song he was working on in 1975, and he continued to compose on it throughout his career,” it stated.



Mercury’s manuscript draft lyrics for the Bohemian Rhapsody were involved in the auction as well and were sold for £1.37 million (USD1.71 million) as well.



Additional lyric pieces sold involved: To Love £241,300 (USD300,397), Killer Queen £279,400 (USD347,829) as well as We Are the Champions £317,500 (USD395,246), as stated by the news agency.



