Russian crude shipments increase by average of 3.4M bpd

(MENAFN) According to Bloomberg's analysis of tanker tracking data, Russian crude shipments increased by an average of 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in the week ending August 27. According to reports, this is the greatest number in 8 weeks.



Less volatile 4-week average levels increased by 40,000 bpd, according to statistics. Asian consumers of Russia saw an increase in shipments, including those with no final destination, from 2.53 million to 2.57 million bpd from August 20 to the reporting period. According to the research, India is the final destination for the majority of shiploads that have no originating destination.



Bulgaria was the only country to which Russia exported any seaborne crude during the 28 days leading up to August 27. In the 4 weeks leading up to August 27, no Russian petroleum was exported to nations in northern Europe, the publication reported, noting that exports to Turkey, Russia's lone surviving customer in the Mediterranean, averaged roughly 156,000 bpd in that time.



“Despite last week’s jump, the figures support the notion that Moscow is now honoring a pledge to keep supply off the global market alongside its allies in the OPEC+ producer coalition,” the news agency shared.

