China asks for McDonald's permission to open location in Heihe

(MENAFN) According to TASS, the former franchisee of the Russian fast-food chain Vkusno i Tochka, McDonald's, has been asked for permission to open a location in the Chinese city of Heihe.



A rebranded version of McDonald's called Vkusno i Tochka (Russian for "Just Tasty") was developed as part of the sale of the United States franchise before it was forced to leave the country owing to sanctions. Customers can virtually order off of the same menu as the original restaurant.



Aleksandr Govor, the proprietor of the Russian franchise, claims that Vkusno i Tochka got a request from the Chinese city that is located across the Amur River from Blagoveshchensk, the Russian city.



The local group is not permitted to open restaurants of the renamed chain in nations where McDonald's is active, according to the conditions of the contract among Govor as well as the US fast-food giant following the latter chose to leave the Russian market.



Govor claims that McDonald's supply logistics do not get to the Chinese backwoods region, where there is a dearth of restaurants.

