UNESCO pursues regulation in initial direction on GenAI utilization in education

(MENAFN) UNESCO on Thursday released its initial directions on use of Generative AI (GenAI) for education, advising administrative agencies to normalize the usage of the technology, involving safeguard of information privacy as well as setting an age limit for users.



Started by Microsoft-backed OpenAI in November, GenAI chatbot ChatGPT has grown into the fastest expanding application in the world so far, and its appearance has pushed the issue of rivals, including Google’s Bard.



Scholars have leched over GenAI as well, which can create anything from articles to mathematical calculations with only some line of prompts.



“We are struggling to align the speed of transformation of the education system to the speed of the change in technological progress and advancement in these machine learning models,” Stefania Giannini, vice director-general for education, informed a UK-based news agency.



“In many cases, governments and schools are embracing a radically unfamiliar technology that even leading technologists do not claim to understand,” she declared.



