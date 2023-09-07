US states reach agreement with google to settle law suit against alleged app store monopoly

(MENAFN) All 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico have signed a principle contract with Google to set a lawsuit filed two years ago about the tech giant’s claimed monopolistic monitoring of app sharing for the software that operates many of the globe’s cellphones.



The deal, quoted in a court filing made on Tuesday, is conditional on authorization by the attorneys general and panel of managers of Google’s parent firm, execution of a deal as well as court approval.



Conditions of the temporary deal ban the sides from revealing its specifics for the moment, as stated by the Utah attorney general’s office, a main plaintiff in the bipartisan.



“No company is too big to play by the rules, including Google. We brought this lawsuit because it is illegal to use monopoly power to drive up prices,” New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, declared in a report. The bipartisan group “fought for a fair marketplace that encourages competition, innovation, and lower prices for consumers,” she stated, and hope for “finalizing the agreement and sharing more details in the next 30 days.”



MENAFN07092023000045015839ID1107027673